Trexquant Investment LP Has $541,000 Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.