Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.75. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($6.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

CZR opened at $113.96 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 24,671 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.