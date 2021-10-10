Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives $116.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMTNF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $86.29 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

