Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Stock Position Lessened by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $446.20 million, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

