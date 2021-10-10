Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,269 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $111,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Illumina by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Illumina by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $410.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $460.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.01 and a 52-week high of $555.77.
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
