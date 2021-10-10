Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,269 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $111,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Illumina by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Illumina by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $410.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $460.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.01 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

