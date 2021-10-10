Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $112.79 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 985,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $112,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $119.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.05. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.24 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

