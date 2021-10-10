Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $114.05 Million Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,943,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of M/I Homes worth $114,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in M/I Homes by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

MHO stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.08. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $961.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.10 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. On average, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

