Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 982,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

HOLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

