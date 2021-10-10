Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 2,442 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.95% of Primerica worth $117,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Primerica by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. upped their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Shares of PRI opened at $157.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

