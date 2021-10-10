SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 760,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,582,000 after acquiring an additional 61,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,603 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $51.60 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

