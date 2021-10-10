Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,385,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $119,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 708,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TEGNA by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,249,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after acquiring an additional 230,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in TEGNA by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 46,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in TEGNA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

