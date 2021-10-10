Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hanesbrands have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company believes that rising COVID-19 cases continues to have an impact on the macroeconomic landscape. Additional lockdowns in some countries like Japan and Australia are a concern, as these factors are leading to global supply-chain bottlenecks and inducing cost pressure. While the company raised its 2021 guidance, the view includes increased cost inflation — from both 2020 and 2019 levels. Management also expects additional brand marketing investment in 2021. Incidentally, inflation and higher brand investment are likely to put pressure on the company’s operating margin in the third and fourth quarters of 2021. That being said, its focus on Full Potential plan bodes well. The company is focused on making incremental investments in its online business.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.89.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

