JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 421.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,193,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 248,565 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE:JKS opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

