20,945 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,651,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,876,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,553,732.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

