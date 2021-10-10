Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $51.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

