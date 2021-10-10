Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Welltower by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,142,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,098 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 19.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,957,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,288,000 after acquiring an additional 503,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

