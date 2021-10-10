Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.6% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed stock opened at $253.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.27 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.40.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,758,433.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $387,794.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,910 shares of company stock worth $15,632,533. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

