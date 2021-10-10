Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,197 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 95,543 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 432,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 68,777 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

