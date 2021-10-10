OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) Shares Down 0.2%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 51,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCAX. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,334,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,946,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,418,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,660,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

