Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Trading Up 0.1%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,541 ($72.39) and last traded at GBX 5,488 ($71.70). Approximately 995,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,058,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,483 ($71.64).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Credit Agricole reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,684. The firm has a market cap of £39.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.30%.

In other news, insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34). Also, insider Elane Stock bought 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

