Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRND)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 200,309 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 434% from the average daily volume of 37,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYRND. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $143,000.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.