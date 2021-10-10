Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.54

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.54 and traded as high as $29.07. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 3,333 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $242.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 38.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

