Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Trading Down 0.1%

Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 14,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 13,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

