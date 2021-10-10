First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.72

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.72 and traded as high as C$18.12. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.07, with a volume of 458,023 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.73. The stock has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

