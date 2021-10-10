Truist Securities Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $150.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVX. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

CVX opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after buying an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

