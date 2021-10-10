Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SKLZ. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 309.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skillz by 149.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473,143 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Skillz by 57,128.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,573 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at about $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at about $133,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

