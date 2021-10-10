Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of SCU opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 142.72%. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.