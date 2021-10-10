Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.60 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833,197 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,316,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121,756 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 594.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,014 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after buying an additional 3,843,773 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

