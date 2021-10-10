Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLS. Cowen raised Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:FLS opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.3% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 28,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 111,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

