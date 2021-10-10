Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 29,173 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,072,000 after buying an additional 5,515,124 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,649,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,819,000 after buying an additional 701,826 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,580,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,842,000 after buying an additional 2,558,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 24.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,754,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,378,000 after buying an additional 1,723,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

