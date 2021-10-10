State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 186,159 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186,159 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.