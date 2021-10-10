State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys New Shares in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.49% of AMMO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMMO by 371.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,495,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,005,000 after buying an additional 3,541,730 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at $22,259,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at $3,984,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMMO by 10.7% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 574,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 55,369 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at $2,822,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

AMMO stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.02 million, a P/E ratio of -308.00 and a beta of -0.68. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. AMMO had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POWW shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

