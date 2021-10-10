FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $77.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.67.
Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $68.75 on Thursday. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FARO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after purchasing an additional 377,408 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $11,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after acquiring an additional 135,609 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 114,903 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 326.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 91,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 70,169 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.