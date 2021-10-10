FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $77.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $68.75 on Thursday. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FARO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after purchasing an additional 377,408 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $11,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after acquiring an additional 135,609 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 114,903 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 326.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 91,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 70,169 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

