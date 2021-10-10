Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.00.

RUS stock opened at C$32.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.26. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$17.34 and a 1-year high of C$37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$979.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.3499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total transaction of C$346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,465,000. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total transaction of C$111,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$351,043.84. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

