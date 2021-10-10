Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Shares of UFAB opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.64. Unique Fabricating has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unique Fabricating will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unique Fabricating news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unique Fabricating during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unique Fabricating by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unique Fabricating by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unique Fabricating by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unique Fabricating (UFAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.