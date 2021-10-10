Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. New Street Research downgraded Telstra from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.82 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Telstra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.41.

Shares of TLSYY stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. Telstra has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8813 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Telstra’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

About Telstra

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

