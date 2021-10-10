Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.70 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of VIV opened at $8.09 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,184,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,216 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 85,642,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,342 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,832,000 after buying an additional 746,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

