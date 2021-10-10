Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $87,000 Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,225,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616,770 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Farfetch by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948,415 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Farfetch by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 4,379,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

FTCH opened at $37.49 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

