Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,212 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $15,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $42,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE:TOL opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.