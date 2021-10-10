$0.14 EPS Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.11. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.