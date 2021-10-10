Analysts Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Limoneira reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

LMNR stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $276.95 million, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 10,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,982 shares of company stock worth $448,637 and sold 3,300 shares worth $57,793. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Limoneira by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 284,789 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 111,145 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 79,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Limoneira by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

