Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERII. Raymond James cut shares of Energy Recovery from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ERII stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $120,796.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after acquiring an additional 420,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,608,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 19.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,283,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 210,147 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

