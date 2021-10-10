Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $390.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.