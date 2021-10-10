First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Raymond James

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,580.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.