Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Focus on the development of electric and self-driving cars bodes well for Honda, given the changing dynamics in the automobile industry. Strategic collaborations with General Motors, GAC Group and Hitachi, among others, are expected to boost Honda’s prospects. Cost-saving efforts are aiding Honda's liquidity and enabling it to engage in investor-friendly moves. Nonetheless, the massive electrification push is likely to scale up the firm’s R&D expenses and capex, thereby limiting margins. As it is, Honda is battling semiconductor supply deficit, which is hindering its business operations and forcing it slash production targets. Amid the chip crunch, commodity costs are also rising, which will again clip gross margins. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

HMC stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $97.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 101,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

