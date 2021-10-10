Analysts Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

OPNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,074,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,701. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Collard bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $45,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,057 and sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPNT opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

