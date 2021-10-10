Critical Comparison: IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences -1,388.70% -396.32% -164.12% IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and IM Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $280,000.00 41.31 -$3.63 million N/A N/A IM Cannabis $11.86 million 18.69 -$21.42 million ($0.55) -6.00

Tauriga Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IM Cannabis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tauriga Sciences and IM Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

IM Cannabis has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 165.15%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Tauriga Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol / cannabidiol products. The Pharma segment involves in research and development. The company was founded on April 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, NY.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

