Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $123.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.60.

TRI stock opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $120.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.62.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 88.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 60,120 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,225,000 after acquiring an additional 143,542 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

