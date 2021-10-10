The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 66,608 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,150 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 66,608 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

