Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 6,321 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $138,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.28.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.85. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. Research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

